Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,864,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868,117 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.13% of Bank of America worth $261,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have bought a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

