Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after purchasing an additional 621,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Caterpillar by 238.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

