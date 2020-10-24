Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,350 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,043 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.13% of Adobe worth $299,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,501,000 after purchasing an additional 212,586 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $488.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.10 and a 200-day moving average of $427.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

