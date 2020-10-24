Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,855 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.72% of Genuine Parts worth $98,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 180,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 75,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

