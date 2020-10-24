Standard Life Aberdeen plc Grows Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,381 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.95% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $40,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 20.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

