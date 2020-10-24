Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $106.83 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,690,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 307,834 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.40% of Marvell Technology Group worth $106,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after buying an additional 199,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

