Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $129 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,414 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.25% of Autodesk worth $128,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 20.3% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $254.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 156.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $268.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

