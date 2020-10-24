Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $157.99 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 111.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.43% of L3Harris Technologies worth $157,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $171.80 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.