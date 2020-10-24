Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $168.72 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351,778 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 63,525 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.48% of NXP Semiconductors worth $168,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,826,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $322,319,000 after purchasing an additional 803,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,959.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

