Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $172.16 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,629 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $172,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of ACN opened at $229.70 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

