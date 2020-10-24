Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $178.12 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.13% of T-Mobile US worth $178,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

