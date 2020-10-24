Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $225.94 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,267,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,099 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $225,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.27 on Friday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

