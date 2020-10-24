Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $261.74 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,864,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868,117 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $261,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 21,180,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. Insiders purchased a total of 51,189,383 shares of company stock worth $1,256,929,302 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.