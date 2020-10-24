Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $28.65 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after buying an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,771,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

