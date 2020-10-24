Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $288 Million Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,842,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,008,759 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for about 0.8% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.95% of Banco Bradesco worth $288,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

