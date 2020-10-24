Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 2.63% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

