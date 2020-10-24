Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $337.21 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $337,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after acquiring an additional 327,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,353,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,064,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $372.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.84. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.06, for a total value of $1,820,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total transaction of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock valued at $228,496,474. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

