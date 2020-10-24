Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $34.83 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270,535 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $34,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

