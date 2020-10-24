Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $35.31 Million Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.11% of WNS worth $35,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WNS by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WNS by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

