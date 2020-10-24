Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $476.92 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,529,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,070 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $476,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

