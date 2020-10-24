Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $99.67 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,495,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 767,294 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $99,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. AXA increased its holdings in AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 123,297 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

