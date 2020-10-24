Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.39% of GDS worth $172,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 31.0% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

GDS stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.65.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

