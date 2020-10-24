Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $244,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.