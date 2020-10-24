Standard Life Aberdeen plc Invests $28.01 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466,153 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,005,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.99% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cogent Communications by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Cogent Communications by 15.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 56.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,280 shares of company stock worth $428,613 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $57.67 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $140.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

