Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,126,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,310 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.0% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $361,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

