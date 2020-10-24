Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767,962 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,082,464 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $128,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.06 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.