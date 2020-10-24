Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $221,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

HON opened at $175.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

