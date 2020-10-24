Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,351 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.55% of NICE worth $219,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $222,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 14.6% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 6.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of NICE opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $240.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

