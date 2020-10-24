Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 287,797 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,797 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.57% of PRA Group worth $28,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PRA Group by 119.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,697,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,330,000 after purchasing an additional 925,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,354,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12,814.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,297,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $1,703,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 274,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,252. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $38.02 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

