Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 992,575 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 186.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.20% of Lowe's Companies worth $253,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.14 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

