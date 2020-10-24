Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,178,000 after buying an additional 686,162 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,314,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,625,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,551,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 798,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

DLB opened at $71.72 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 28,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,997,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,994 shares of company stock worth $9,031,020. Corporate insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.