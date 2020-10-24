Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $28,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $6,786,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 35.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $310.76 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.44.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.79.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.