Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. CX Institutional lifted its position in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.42.

BLK stock opened at $637.31 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $666.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.