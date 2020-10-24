Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,888 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $100,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after purchasing an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,491,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,458,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,686,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

