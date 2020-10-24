Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,094,194 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,094,194 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.25% of CSX worth $150,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.48.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

