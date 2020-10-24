Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,195,789 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,771,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195,789 shares during the period. Vale comprises approximately 1.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Vale were worth $399,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,487,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,438 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Vale during the second quarter valued at about $70,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 298.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,107 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $32,623,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,888,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

