Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 130,877 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 130,877 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $141,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

