Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 136,994 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,374,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $253,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

