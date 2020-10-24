Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 136,994 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,994 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.22% of Philip Morris International worth $253,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.