Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 15,191 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,191 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.67% of Helen of Troy worth $32,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $283,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Helen of Troy by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.59. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.30, for a total transaction of $82,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,981,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

