Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 17,445 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,345,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $221,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of HON stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $151.74. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

