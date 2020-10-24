Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 20,048 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.87% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $116,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $6,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,605,652.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,718. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBHT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.26.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

