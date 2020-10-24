Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 219,069 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,069 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.30% of Citigroup worth $267,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

