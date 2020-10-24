Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 241,196 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,223,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 241,196 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.39% of ConocoPhillips worth $138,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of COP opened at $32.54 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

