Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 31,729 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,729 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.18% of Medtronic worth $257,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.