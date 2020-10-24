Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,646,219 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 77.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,646,219 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $30,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 98,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 11,533 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $12,013,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 44.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 76,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.72.

NYSE FE opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

