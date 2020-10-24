Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 3,749 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 691,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $38,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of CWST opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $61.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

