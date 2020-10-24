Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 39,217 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 1.39% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $280,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7333 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.