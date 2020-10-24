Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 39,217 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,217 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.39% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $280,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7333 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

