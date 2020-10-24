Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 394,075 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,075 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $178,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TT opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

